Stateside Podcast: A tapestry of Black stories

Tapestry in Black is a new podcast that gives Black Michiganders a space to share their experiences in their own words. Each episode of the show is a new story, told from the perspective of someone who lived it. Season 1 features tales from the Civil Rights era from the 1960s to the early 70s.

On the Stateside podcast we talk with the creator of the podcast, Khaliph Young.

GUEST:

Khaliph Young, Tapestry in Black director

____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

