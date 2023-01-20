© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: A tapestry of Black stories

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
Tapestry in Black is a new podcast that gives Black Michiganders a space to share their experiences in their own words. Each episode of the show is a new story, told from the perspective of someone who lived it. Season 1 features tales from the Civil Rights era from the 1960s to the early 70s.

On the Stateside podcast we talk with the creator of the podcast, Khaliph Young.

GUEST:

Khaliph Young, Tapestry in Black director

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside podcastMichigan historyDetroit historyBlack History in Michiganmalcolm xmartin luther king
