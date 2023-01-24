© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Notes from a Black woman food critic

By Ellie Katz,
Ronia Cabansag
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
LyndsayCGreenDetroitFreePressRyanGarza-2.jpg
Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press
/

Lyndsay Green is a dining and restaurant critic for the Detroit Free Press, and the first Black person at the publication to hold that role. She finds that a lot of people in the restaurant world don’t expect to see her.

Green recently commemorated her first year at the Free Press by writing about her year in review. The essay, which documents her experience in the food industry as a 4’10” Black woman critic, went viral. She joined us to share the ups and downs of her past year in the Detroit food scene, plus what the fine line between anonymity and invisibility reveals about upscale dining and our culture more broadly.

GUEST:

  • Lyndsay Green, dining and restaurant critic, Detroit Free Press

Support for arts and culture coverage on Stateside comes in part from Michigan's Arts and Culture Council.

____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside fine diningdetroit free pressrestaurantsblack journalistsfood industry
Stay Connected
Ellie Katz
See stories by Ellie Katz
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png