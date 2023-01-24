Stateside Podcast: Notes from a Black woman food critic

Lyndsay Green is a dining and restaurant critic for the Detroit Free Press, and the first Black person at the publication to hold that role. She finds that a lot of people in the restaurant world don’t expect to see her.

Green recently commemorated her first year at the Free Press by writing about her year in review. The essay, which documents her experience in the food industry as a 4’10” Black woman critic, went viral. She joined us to share the ups and downs of her past year in the Detroit food scene, plus what the fine line between anonymity and invisibility reveals about upscale dining and our culture more broadly.

Lyndsay Green, dining and restaurant critic, Detroit Free Press

