© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Want snow? Heikki Lunta delivers

By Ronia Cabansag,
Dan Netter
Published January 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
a black and white photo from 1978 of a bearded man standing in front of a snowy cabin, while wearing a fur jacket and a coonskin hat.
1 of 4  — HeikkiLunta ca 1978.JPG
A black and white photo from 1978, depicting an early version of "Heikki Lunta" the god created to bring snow for a series of snowmobile races in the area.
Courtesy of Hilary-Joy Virtanen
a man dressed with a red flannel and green pants with overalls walks on a black road, while two people dressed as green bugs walk a few feet away from him.
2 of 4  — HeikkiLunta_parade
During a parade, a man dressed as Heikki Lunta walks down a street alongside two other parade marchers. Heikki Lunta is a popular folk-god from Upper Peninsula lore, who is said to be the reason for heavy snowfall.
Hilary-Joy Virtanen
a blue sign with deep snow around it, with a sign that says "Heikinpäivä" in yellow and "tervetuloa" in red.
3 of 4  — DSCN4203.JPG
A sign for the Heikinpäivä, the yearly celebration that lasts through January. Virtanen said that the festival is particularly celebrated in the last weekend of the month, in which they celebrate three Heikkis, Heikki Lunta, Hankookin Heikki, and Bishop Henry.
Hilary-Joy Virtanen
Two young men stand in snow wearing white long shirts, red vests, black Finnish hats and chains, connecting to their head, hands and feet.
4 of 4  — DSCN2850.JPG
Two young men stand ready for a part in the "Wife-Carrying Contest" a traditional race during Heikinpäivä. Virtanen said that some of the tradition comes a dark place around men who "take matters into their own hand" and steal brides from weddings.
Hilary-Joy Virtanen

Michigan's Upper Peninsula can get buried in snow during the winter. Some simply thank Mother Nature. Others use meteorology to explain it all. But to some members of the Finnish-American community in the Hancock area, the snow is because of Heikki Lunta.

The deity's origins go back, not to a historic era of Finland, but to 1970 in the U.P.'s Keewenaw Penninsula. That winter, Atlantic Mine, a copper mining community, was gearing up to host a major snowmobile race. The highly-anticipated event was advertised throughout the U.P., Wisconsin and Minnesota. But some worried the minimal snowfall would prevent the race from happening. David Riutta, a radio station ad-salesman, was told to write a song about how there was still fun to be had at the event, even if the race itself had to be cancelled.

“Dave was told to do this, and told that he had about a lunch break worth of time to do it,” Hilary-Joy Virtanen, an Associate Professor of Finnish & Nordic Studies at Finlandia University, said. “So he ran off in his lunch break, borrowed a guitar, and [used] the theme to. . . 'A Place in France.' That was the tune he used, basically, to write what came to be known as 'Heikki Lunta’s Snow Dance Song.'”

Virtanen, who wrote her masters’ thesis on the origins and traditions surrounding Heikki Lunta, said that some of the legend's influences come from Sámi culture. Before the introduction of Christianity to Finnish and Sámi culture, both groups were often accused of being able to control the weather, because their traditional stories carried elements of wizardry and shamanism.

While there is no official depiction of Heikki Lunta, Virtanen said that common elements include a beard, a flannel, a birch bark-woven backpack, and a wreath made of cedar bows, with snowflakes suspended with wires above the wreath. The costume blends aspects of both U.P. culture and Finnish culture.

Today, Heikki Lunta is one of three local “Heikkis” celebrated in a festival during the last weekend of January. Called Heikinpäivä, the festival honors Heikki Lunta as well as Bishop Henry of Finland, an early Christianizer in the country. The community also names a Hancock Heikki, or Hankookin Heikki. The honorary Heikki is recognized as an individual who has helped uplift the local Finnish-American community. Other festivities include a parade of Finnish folklore characters, traditional dances and music, and a wife-carrying competition.

"We do a lot of the kind of the zany kind of sports that Finns are known for in their festivals too," Virtanen said, "and we have it wrapped up as a very big celebration of Finnish culture in the midwinter to keep us from getting our winter blues."

GUEST:

  • Hilary-Joy Virtanen, Associate Professor of Finnish & Nordic Studies at Finlandia University, a private Lutheran university in Hancock, Michigan

____
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside Upper Peninsulacold weatherSnowmobilesFinnish culture
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Dan Netter
Dan Netter joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2022 and is a senior at Michigan State University studying Journalism and Social Relations & Policy.
See stories by Dan Netter
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png