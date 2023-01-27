© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The music of "Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines"

By Ronia Cabansag
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A high-contrast, black-and-white photo of Myron Elkins, a young Caucasian man. His light-colored hair stretches just past his shoulders, and he looks directly into the camera.
Courtesy of Josh Newman
/
Myron Elkins had every intention of spending his working life as a welder in a factory, until he signed to Elektra/Low County Sound in 2021.

The next great Americana singer/songwriter could be not from Tennessee, not from the Carolinas, but from Southwest Michigan. Myron Elkins is an Allegan County native. His debut album, “Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines” is an ode to the Midwest, and every track carries the grit and authenticity that’s characteristic of rural Michigan life. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Myron Elkins, musician

____
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside Michigan musicmusicallegan countyotsego
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png