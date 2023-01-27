Stateside Podcast: The music of "Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines"

The next great Americana singer/songwriter could be not from Tennessee, not from the Carolinas, but from Southwest Michigan. Myron Elkins is an Allegan County native. His debut album, “Factories, Farms, and Amphetamines” is an ode to the Midwest, and every track carries the grit and authenticity that’s characteristic of rural Michigan life.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Myron Elkins, musician



____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

