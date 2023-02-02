© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: It's electric! The future of EVs for Michigan roads and automakers

By Ellie Katz,
Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
electric car at vehicle charging station
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
An electric car charging in a parking lot.

On the Stateside Podcast, we dug into a charged debate that's gaining more traction in Michigan: Are electric vehicle drivers paying their fair share of road use taxes? Plus, a look at how industry giants like Ford are taking financial losses now in hopes of stealing some EV market share from Tesla down the road.

GUESTS:

  • Lester Graham, reporter, The Environment Report
  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside electric vehiclesEVshybrid carsFordTeslaauto industryroad funding
Ellie Katz
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
