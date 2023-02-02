Stateside Podcast: It's electric! The future of EVs for Michigan roads and automakers

On the Stateside Podcast, we dug into a charged debate that's gaining more traction in Michigan: Are electric vehicle drivers paying their fair share of road use taxes? Plus, a look at how industry giants like Ford are taking financial losses now in hopes of stealing some EV market share from Tesla down the road.

GUESTS:



Lester Graham , reporter, The Environment Report

, reporter, Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, Detroit Free Press

____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.