stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The overlooked history of Reconstruction

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Laura Weber Davis
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
I Saw Death Coming.jpg
Kidada Williams and Bloomsbury Publishing
/
The cover and title of Kidada Williams' new book about Reconstruction.

About 150 years ago, a young nation fresh off its first Civil War was trying to find itself - amid famine, disease, societal breakdown. Our school books talk about this period as the Reconstruction.

Wayne State University scholar Kidada Williams refers to the period in different terms in her new book, I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Kidada Williams, author
Stateside civil warslaveryAfrican-American Historywayne state
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
