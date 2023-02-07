Stateside Podcast: The overlooked history of Reconstruction

About 150 years ago, a young nation fresh off its first Civil War was trying to find itself - amid famine, disease, societal breakdown. Our school books talk about this period as the Reconstruction.

Wayne State University scholar Kidada Williams refers to the period in different terms in her new book, I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction.

