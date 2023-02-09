Stateside Podcast: Jenn White host of 1A

Michigan Radio / Jenn White in conversation with April Baer.

Longtime listeners in Michigan know that before Jenn White took over the NPR midday show, 1A, she worked here. Born and raised in Detroit, she did work in public TV and elsewhere before becoming a local All Things Considered host here at Michigan Radio. Since then, she’s hosted a daily talk show at WBEZ in Chicago.

Just a few months into the pandemic, she moved to Washington, D.C., where 1A is produced. Today, a conversation with Jenn White about her Michigan roots, covering difficult news, and the importance of treats.

GUEST:

Jenn White, host of 1A

