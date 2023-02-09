© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Jenn White host of 1A

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
Courtesy Jenn White
Michigan Radio
Jenn White in conversation with April Baer.

Longtime listeners in Michigan know that before Jenn White took over the NPR midday show, 1A, she worked here. Born and raised in Detroit, she did work in public TV and elsewhere before becoming a local All Things Considered host here at Michigan Radio. Since then, she’s hosted a daily talk show at WBEZ in Chicago.

Just a few months into the pandemic, she moved to Washington, D.C., where 1A is produced. Today, a conversation with Jenn White about her Michigan roots, covering difficult news, and the importance of treats.

GUEST:

Jenn White, host of 1A

____

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
