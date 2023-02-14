Stateside Podcast: A mass shooting at MSU

Michigan is once again forced to collectively heave with grief and horror as more of our children face mass gun violence and death at school. This time at Michigan State University.

Three people were killed last night and five more wounded. All of them were students.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this is the 67th mass shooting this year. The tragedy comes less than a year and a half after the shooting at Oxford High School.

Today on the Stateside podcast we hear from reporters and students about what happened at MSU last night.

GUESTS:



Emily Lawler , politics editor for The Detroit Free Press

, politics editor for Colin Jackson , Michigan Public Radio Network

, Michigan Public Radio Network Dan Netter , MSU student and city desk editor, State News and Stateside intern

, MSU student and city desk editor, and intern Morgan Womack, MSU student and campus desk editor, State News and Michigan Radio digital intern

——

