Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A mass shooting at MSU

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Flowers are displayed at The Rock at Michigan State University, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the suspected gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting several students and injuring others at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan is once again forced to collectively heave with grief and horror as more of our children face mass gun violence and death at school. This time at Michigan State University.

Three people were killed last night and five more wounded. All of them were students.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this is the 67th mass shooting this year. The tragedy comes less than a year and a half after the shooting at Oxford High School.

Today on the Stateside podcast we hear from reporters and students about what happened at MSU last night. 

GUESTS:

  • Emily Lawler, politics editor for The Detroit Free Press
  • Colin Jackson, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dan Netter, MSU student and city desk editor, State News and Stateside intern
  • Morgan Womack, MSU student and campus desk editor, State News and Michigan Radio digital intern

——

