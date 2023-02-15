Stateside Podcast: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner

A large boulder — known as "the Rock" — on Michigan State University's campus serves as a makeshift billboard. Now painted black, the Rock reads a new message: "HOW MANY MORE?"

In the aftermath of the shooting at Michigan State University, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Michigan Capitol to remember the victims and to demand change from legislators.

Paul Sancya/AP / AP Flowers are displayed at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Three students were fatally shot on Monday evening: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner.

Five other students were injured and are in critical condition.

Arielle Anderson, 19, was a sophomore from Harper Woods. She aspired to be a pediatrician. Andrea Sahouri, who covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press, said that Anderson was described by her family as "kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven" and "family oriented."

Anderson's social media presence shows a smiley fashionable teenager. Her latest Instagram post is a video collage to wrap-up 2022. The caption reads: "2022 was definitely a year of fun :)."

"[J]ust the devastation of her life being cut so short is it's beyond words," Sahouri remarked.

Brian Fraser, 20, was a sophomore from Grosse Pointe. He was an athlete and was the chapter president of the Michigan Beta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta.

"He's really described as this leader in the community with infectious kindness and an infectious smile and laugh," said Sahouri."[E]veryone I spoke to and everything I read about him really just underscores the impact that he has had on so many people."

David Guralnick/AP / Pool Detroit News Alex Lucido, a close family friend, touches a portrait of Michigan State University student Brian Fraser, who was killed by a gunman the night before on campus in East Lansing, during a memorial service at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, for Fraser.

Last night, mourners packed St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church for a vigil to honor Fraser's life. Sahouri, who was there, spoke briefly to Fraser's sister.

"They don't want his name to be forgotten and they want people to know that he was a light in everyone's lives."

Alexandria "Alex" Verner, 20, was a junior at MSU from Clawson. She was an all-state athlete, playing softball, volleyball, and basketball in high school. In Clawson, she was also in the National Honor Society and student leadership council. Sahouri said she was described as a "culture builder."

"She was a leader in the community," Sahouri said. "She set the example of...how we should treat others...and I think that that just means that we need more...people like that in this world where mass shootings happen, unfortunately too often."

