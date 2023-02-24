© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Ice, Ice, DTE

By Stateside Staff
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST
Ice on branches

Alright stop, collaborate and listen
Ice is back with my brand new invention (a generator)
Something (the cold) grabs a hold of me tightly
Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly
Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know
Turn off the lights, and I'll glow (by candle light, because I still don't have power)

GUEST:

Seth Guikema, co-director of the Center for Risk Analysis Informed Design Engineering and a professor of industrial and operations engineering, University of Michigan

--

