© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The closing of Finlandia

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Hoover_Center,_Finlandia_University.jpg
Justusr76 via Wikipedia
/

Hancock, Mich., is one of the few places in the United States where you’ll hear Finnish spoken out and about. You’ll also see signs in Finnish, Finnish flags, and Finnish restaurants. It’s also the home of Finlandia University, a private Lutheran school that was founded 126 years ago by Finnish immigrants.

Last week, Finlandia University announced that it will be shutting its doors due to financial hardship.

University president Timothy Pinnow said that Finlandia’s closing is part of a larger national trend amongst small private liberal arts colleges.

“Anyone who follows higher ed know[s] there's been a number of [schools] that closed in the northeast part of the country over the last decade that's starting to spread toward the Midwest,” Pinnow said.

The closures, he said, are due to three main reasons: (1) The “demographic cliff,” which is a drop in the traditional college aged population; (2) the drop in college attendance of Pell Grant eligible students over the past ten years; and (3) inflation.

There’s a Finnish concept called sisu that President Pinnow said is vital at Finlandia University.

“It is the notion that even when you have no resources left, you try and keep going and you keep going anyway. And that has kept this place alive for 126 years,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are a place where … all the sisu we had has run out. We don't have any more options.”

In the coming weeks, Finlandia University will support students transferring to new schools.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Tags
Stateside Upper PeninsulaFinlandmichigan schools
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png