Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Doctors urge lawmakers for gun safety legislation

By Ellie Katz,
Ronia Cabansag
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
Democrats in Lansing have been busy lately: they’ve passed civil rights protections for the LGBT+ community, quashed the state’s 1931 ban on abortion, and repealed Michigan’s decade-old right-to-work law.

Today, lawmakers were urged to make another change: gun safety legislation.

Krista Grettenberger, whose son Troy Forbush was shot and wounded in the mass shooting at Michigan State University last month, spoke about her experience before the House Judiciary Committee. Shortly after, the Michigan House passed a universal background check bill.

On today’s podcast, we hear tape from Grettenberger’s moving testimony. Plus, we talk with Dr. Thomas Veverka, a Midland trauma surgeon specializing in gunshot wounds, who also spoke at the Capitol earlier on Thursday. Dr. Veverka, along with a group of other doctors, traveled to Lansing to urge lawmakers to act on gun safety legislation.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Thomas Veverka, critical care surgery specialist, MyMichigan General Surgery


Stateside Michigan gun lawsgun controlMSU Shootinguniversal background checks
Ellie Katz
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
