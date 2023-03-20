Stateside Podcast: The joy of giving and receiving advice

In the wake of a creative project that didn't go as planned, Detroit-based audio storyteller Zak Rosen set out to find the best morsels of advice from folks of all walks of life.

Since then, he's compiled the advice of hundreds of family members, acquaintances, and total strangers. Every tidbit is cataloged on his podcast, The Best Advice Show. Today, he shares some of his favorites morsels with Stateside, and solicits some advice from a member of the Stateside team.

GUESTS:



Zak Rosen , host, The Best Advice Show

, host, Laura Weber Davis, executive producer, Stateside

___

The Best Advice Show theme music courtesy of Zak Rosen:

"Pizogi" by Guustav

"Come Clean" by Gloria Tells

Other music from Blue Dot Sessions.

