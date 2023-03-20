© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The joy of giving and receiving advice

By Ronia Cabansag,
Laura Weber Davis
Published March 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover art for The Best Advice Show podcast. The words, "The Best Advice Show," are stacked on top of each other. The title is in a cream-colored, bold face. Behind the title is an abstract rendition of a sun setting behind multicolored mountains.
Courtesy of Zak Rosen
Cover art for The Best Advice Show podcast.

In the wake of a creative project that didn't go as planned, Detroit-based audio storyteller Zak Rosen set out to find the best morsels of advice from folks of all walks of life.

Since then, he's compiled the advice of hundreds of family members, acquaintances, and total strangers. Every tidbit is cataloged on his podcast, The Best Advice Show. Today, he shares some of his favorites morsels with Stateside, and solicits some advice from a member of the Stateside team.

GUESTS:

  • Zak Rosen, host, The Best Advice Show
  • Laura Weber Davis, executive producer, Stateside

___
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

The Best Advice Show theme music courtesy of Zak Rosen:
"Pizogi" by Guustav
"Come Clean" by Gloria Tells

Other music from Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside zak rosenpodcastStateside podcast
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png