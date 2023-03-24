Stateside Podcast: Charging parents in a school shooting

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, can stand trial for involuntary manslaughter charges. Defense attorney Mike Nichols joined us to explain the charges. This decision is believed to be a first in Michigan law, and the case could set legal precedent if prosecutors are successful.

Mike Nichols, criminal defense attorney and former professor, Cooley Law School

