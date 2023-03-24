© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Charging parents in a school shooting

By April Van Buren,
Ellie Katz
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Jennifer and James Crumbley can face trial for involuntary manslaughter, the state appeals court said Thursday, March 23, 2023, in a groundbreaking case of criminal responsibility for the acts of a child.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, can stand trial for involuntary manslaughter charges. Defense attorney Mike Nichols joined us to explain the charges. This decision is believed to be a first in Michigan law, and the case could set legal precedent if prosecutors are successful.

GUEST:

  • Mike Nichols, criminal defense attorney and former professor, Cooley Law School

April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Ellie Katz
Ellie Katz joined the Stateside team as an intern in September 2022.
