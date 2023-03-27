© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Wayne County's juvenile jail crisis

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Dan Netter
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
via Wayne County Sherriff Connect
Last week, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans gave his State of the County address during which he made mention of the issues at Wayne County's William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck.

During his speech, Evans declared a public health emergency at the facility, citing issues of overcrowding and understaffing.

Christine MacDonald, investigative reporter for the Detroit Free Press, has been following the situation at the facility.

She said that there have been points in time where the staffing at the juvenile detention facility has been so low that some minors reported staying in their cells for weeks at at time. They could not leave the cells to bathe, recreate, or eat — only occasionally to take out trash that piled up.

GUEST:

  • Christine MacDonald, investigative reporter for Detroit Free Press

