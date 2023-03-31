© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How one culinary prison program is changing lives

By Mercedes Mejia,
Ellie Katz
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
John Patrick McGuire
/
Michigan Radio
Chef Jimmy Lee Hill, center, poses with students from his food service and culinary arts program at Lakeland Correctional Facility in 2019. The training program, Hill, and his students are the subject of a new documentary film called Coldwater Kitchen.

Back in 2019, Stateside visited Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan. The team got a glimpse of what life is like for the prison population — 45% of whom are serving a life sentence. The resulting audio documentary explored daily life in prison for the people incarcerated there and the people working there. Some of the people Michigan Radio spoke to on that visit are poised to make another documentary appearance soon.

Jimmy Lee Hill is the executive chef instructor of Lakeland's food service and culinary arts program. The training program, Hill, and his students are the subject of a new film called Coldwater Kitchen. The documentary offers a lens on modern corrections, and also the power of food in our culture. Today on the podcast, we revisited our original trip to Lakeland's kitchen. We also spoke with chef Jimmy Lee Hill and filmmaker Mark Kurlyandchik.

Coldwater Kitchen debuts at the Freep Film Festival on April 26. Hear more about the film and its making on this episode of Stateside.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jimmy Lee Hill, executive chef instructor, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Charles Ralston, culinary arts tutor, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Christopher Dorch, culinary arts student, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, co-writer and co-director, Coldwater Kitchen

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
Ellie Katz
Ellie Katz joined the Stateside team as an intern in September 2022.
