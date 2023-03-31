Stateside Podcast: How one culinary prison program is changing lives

Back in 2019, Stateside visited Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan. The team got a glimpse of what life is like for the prison population — 45% of whom are serving a life sentence. The resulting audio documentary explored daily life in prison for the people incarcerated there and the people working there. Some of the people Michigan Radio spoke to on that visit are poised to make another documentary appearance soon.

Jimmy Lee Hill is the executive chef instructor of Lakeland's food service and culinary arts program. The training program, Hill, and his students are the subject of a new film called Coldwater Kitchen. The documentary offers a lens on modern corrections, and also the power of food in our culture. Today on the podcast, we revisited our original trip to Lakeland's kitchen. We also spoke with chef Jimmy Lee Hill and filmmaker Mark Kurlyandchik.

Coldwater Kitchen debuts at the Freep Film Festival on April 26. Hear more about the film and its making on this episode of Stateside.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:



Jimmy Lee Hill , executive chef instructor, Lakeland Correctional Facility

, executive chef instructor, Lakeland Correctional Facility Charles Ralston , culinary arts tutor, Lakeland Correctional Facility

, culinary arts tutor, Lakeland Correctional Facility Christopher Dorch , culinary arts student, Lakeland Correctional Facility

, culinary arts student, Lakeland Correctional Facility Mark Kurlyandchik, co-writer and co-director, Coldwater Kitchen

