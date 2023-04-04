© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Saving the Poweshiek skipperling

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Ellie Katz
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo by David Pavlik.jpg
1 of 4  — Photo by David Pavlik.jpg
A Poweshiek skipperling.
David Pavlik
Poweshiek-Skipperling2.jpg
2 of 4  — Poweshiek-Skipperling2.jpg
A Poweshiek skipperling perched on a blade of prairie grass. The species is found only in the upper Midwest in prairies and prairie fens, a type of wetland community.
David Pavlik
IMG_3189-2.JPG
3 of 4  — IMG_3189-2.JPG
A Poweshiek skipperling caterpillar. The pollinators are bred and hatched in captivity, and are later released to help augment existing populations. Researchers hope to reintroduce the species into places they've completely disappeared as soon as next year.
John Ball Zoo
IMG_3176-2.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_3176-2.jpg
Michigan State University research associate David Pavlik holds a Poweshiek skipperling caterpillar. Behind him is John Ball Zoo's breeding program. Inside an enclosed hoop house, researchers can monitor the caterpillars' exposure to sunlight, humidity, and temperature.
John Ball Zoo

Chances are you've seen a Poweshiek skipperling butterfly and not even known it. The tiny, moth-like insect is picky when it comes to choosing its home turf. Across the upper Midwest, it's found only in prairies and prairie fens, a type of wetland community. In Michigan, the small butterflies live in just a few southeastern counties. But in recent decades, prairies started to change, and in many cases, disappear completely.

"Native prairies now make up about less than 1% of what they did historically," said David Pavlik, a research associate with the Michigan State University Haddad Lab. "A lot of that is due to just habitat destruction, changing prairies into cornfields or using those prairies as areas to build residences. But there's also different types of habitat destruction which we're seeing a lot of now, which is these invasive species that are invading the remaining prairies and prairie fens."

Pavlik's lab is part of partnership with John Ball Zoo and several other organizations that are working to repopulate the Poweshiek skipperling in its native habitats. But repopulation is complicated. Researchers have to solve for a number of things outside of their control, like farmers using harmful insecticides that inadvertently kill the delicate butterflies, and warmer winters making it harder for caterpillars to survive in the wild.

"[The Poweshiek skipperling] is an indicator species. So seeing these declines happen this rapidly is telling us that something is wrong in the environment. And it's not just affecting Poweshiek skipperling, it's probably affecting just about everything that lives in these prairies and prairie fens. Prairie butterflies have been declining, range-wide, for a long time. This is just kind of the poster child for how bad those declines can be," said Pavlik.

But understanding these declines and changing their trajectory will benefit a whole host of ecologically important species, and the Poweshiek skipperling is just the starting point. That's why researchers, zoos, non-profits, government organizations, and even individuals across the upper Midwest are teaming up to get the little insect back on its feet.

"The recovery wouldn't be possible without the landowners that we also work with. And so, they're managing that habitat, they're taking out invasive species. ... Springfield Township, and Oakland County, and Michigan Nature Association, they've been really improving the habitat for Poweshiek skipperling so that we can get more butterflies out there," said Pavlik.

After years of trial-and-error with breeding the pollinators in captivity, researchers have finally started to see success. 2023 is gearing up to be one of the biggest — if not the biggest — wild release Pavlik's team has done, with nearly a thousand captive caterpillars set to join and strengthen existing populations in Michigan.

"As we continue to build up this program, we're hoping that we can not only augment those populations that do still exist, that are just barely hanging on, but we want to start doing reintroductions back into areas that used to have Poweshiek skipperlings that no longer do. That's really how we can start to change the trajectory for the Poweshiek skipperling."

Hear more about what it takes to bring a species back from the brink on this episode of Stateside.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music from Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Stateside pollinatorszoosconservationclimate changeendangered species
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Ellie Katz
Ellie Katz joined the Stateside team as an intern in September 2022.
See stories by Ellie Katz
Latest Episodes
Website donate banner (2).png