Stateside

Studio Visits: Sculptor Jason Quigno

By April Van Buren,
Ellie Katz
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
Stone sculptor Jason Quigno sits in front of his current project in his Grand Rapids studio. He's wearing a light gray button up over a long sleeve black shirt and blue jeans. He has on a red beanie. Behind him, the work in progress--called Infinity Cube--is a giant block of gray stone with holes that swirl into the center.
1 of 5  — Jason_Quigno_portrait.JPG
Jason Quigno, an Anishinaabe stone sculptor, poses with one of his works-in-progress at his Grand Rapids studio. He says the shape of the sculpture was inspired, in part, by pictures of swirling galaxies.
April Baer / Michigan Radio
Two rough gray stone sculptures with appendages that interlock. One of Jason Quigno's experimentations in stone.
2 of 5  — Jason_Quigno_figure_sculptures.JPG
Oftentimes, Quigno will experiment with an idea in a smaller form before turning it into a larger scale work. "You know, as an artist, I got to do like all different stuff, all different sizes, because it gets boring doing some of the stuff. Especially working on big commissions. You know, commissions are great, but sometimes they suck because you really got to stick with them, you know?"
April Van Buren / Michigan Radio
A stone snake curled with its head lifted in Jason Quigno's studio
3 of 5  — Jason_Quigno_snake_2.JPG
Quigno's sculptures manage to create soft, flowing forms out of solid rock--whether a slithering snake or an abstract knot.
April Van Buren / Michigan Radio
A close up picture of a stone cube with the insides hollowed out in swirls. Through the hollows, you can see Jason grinding the statue with a power tool.
4 of 5  — Jason_Quigno_infinity_cube.JPG
The inside of a work-in-progress named "Infinity Cube" or "All My Relations." Quigno’s designs often play with space, lines, and abstract shapes.
April Baer / Michigan Radio
The outside of Jason Quigno's studio. It's a brick building with a large garage door opening. Inside you see Jason and two of his works in progress---including a massive stone cube.
5 of 5  — Jason_Quigno_exterior_studio.JPG
The space Asinaabe Studios calls home was once a furniture factory, but it sat vacant for many years before becoming a studio space for artists like Jason. The poured concrete floor and garage door--along with an I-beam across the ceiling--have allowed Quigno to scale up his work and bring in stones that weigh more than 10,000 pounds.
April Van Buren / Michigan Radio

Jason Quigno kicks up a lot of dust when he works. So much dust, in fact, that he operates out of the two-story boiler room of a former furniture warehouse. The space is airy with a large garage door that opens to the outside. It’s not just about aesthetics – though the studio gets some great light – Quigno needs a space that fits his art. He’s a stone sculptor, working on pieces of granite, marble, basalt, and limestone that often weigh thousands of pounds.

“The space does matter,” Quigno told Stateside during a visit to his workspace, Asinaabe Studios. “I started to get, like, eight- and 10-foot stones that I could work on in here. In my studio, I have a big I-beam and I have a five ton chain hoist… I’ll get a big stone and I move it in. And I’ll stand it up and I’ll draw out what I want to do… So I have the capability of working on up to a 7,000 pound stone in here that I can move myself.”

Jason Quigno sprays away dust on a large stone cube sculpture. He's wearing a hoodie and jeans.
April Baer
/
Michigan Radio
Grinding and cutting away at stone creates a lot of dust in Quigno's studio. When he was working out of his garage, Quigno said his neighbors would complain about the dust getting stuck in their window screens or sucked into their air conditioners.

Getting to this point in his career took years of hustle and craft. Quigno, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, grew up on the reservation in Mt. Pleasant. In a bid to get him to stop causing trouble, his mom signed him up for a stone sculpture class when he was 14 years old. The first piece he carved was a small turtle out of orange alabaster. He was instantly hooked.

“In the beginning, I’d become pretty obsessed with it,” recalled Quigno. “So sometimes I just had to go [to the stone studio] and I’d be there all night. I’d work all the night through to get something done. And yeah, it was exhilarating.”

Various works in progress at Jason Quigno's Grand Rapids studio. One is from a series he calls his "zen boulders" which feature a glossy black surface carved out of a field stone. Also on the table is a mobius strip figure in process.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Radio
One of Jason's latest forms is what he calls his "zen boulders," which contrast highly polished stone with a natural, rough exterior. "It took millions of years to shape this boulder, you know, and to get it to where it's at. And then I come in, and I draw some lines, and I try to be minimal as possible. And it's like a collaboration with Mother Nature."

Quigno said he struggled with substance abuse in his later teens, but stone sculpture became a refuge for him—and a saving grace.

“This kind of saved my life–this sculpture, doing this work. And when I moved down here [to Grand Rapids], I had just gotten out of a … six-month program. And I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I knew I didn’t want to live that life no more,” he explained.

When he first moved from Mt. Pleasant to the Grand Rapids area, he was working out of his garage. But even small sculptures, less than a foot tall, created so much dust that the neighbors started to complain. It would build up on their window screens and get caught in their air conditioning units. So he rented out a studio on the second floor of his current building—before maxing out with the weight of his creations on that studio's wood floors.

“Some of my stones, I had them in a pallet jack, and you could see the wood...It was like a wave, and it was pretty scary. You could hear it creaking across the whole floor.”

Luckily, the factory's floor joists held.

Quigno credits that initial studio with giving him the room he needed to start building bigger pieces and finding commercial success. And it helped him evolve his style artistically, as well.

A close up of Jason Quigno's hands as he works on a stone carving of an eagle face with a power tool.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Radio
While Quigno does sometimes use hand tools to refine the final shape of smaller pieces, much of his work on larger pieces is done with power tools. He has to buy blades with diamonds embedded in them to cut through the hardest stones like granite.

Like every artist, Quigno has had to balance doing work that is exciting and interesting to him, and doing work that will sell. Those aren't always the same thing. And for Indigenous artists, there can be a certain expectation—and stereotype—of what their art should look like.

The sculptor said sharing his Anishinaabe heritage is a big part of why he does this work. But for a long time, he found that the pieces that sold best were more traditional animal forms like bears, eagles, and turtles—even once his style had evolved to more abstract forms. But that steady flow of income eventually made way for him to focus on the conceptual work he prefers—and for which he is best known.

And even though he is working in the abstract, Quigno's identity and heritage still play a big role in his art.

“There’s certain themes that I use over and over, and they’re embedded into that piece,” said Quigno. “You know, in the Native art world, they see them, they see it. And also it goes beyond, into the institutions and all that… So, like, now I’m trying to mix both of some of those old traditional works.”

A stone sculpture at the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport by artist Jason Quigno. It features a turtle with a swirling vortex on its back and four eagle heads at the top of the smoke like forms, representing the four cardinal directions.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Radio
Jason Quigno's large-scale monuments can be seen all around West Michigan, including this one at the Grand Rapids airport.

A piece he made for Gerald R. Ford airport in 2021 mixes the contemporary designs he focuses on now with the more traditional Anishinaabe imagery of eagles and a turtle that he used to make.

“The base was a turtle, and on its back it had Ojibwe floral designs. And from the middle of its back was a fire and just four flames. And then they swirled up into the four eagles on top. It represented the turtle being the earth, and then the sacred fire, and the four cardinal directions. And then the eagles represented our prayers going to the creator.”

Quigno’s organic forms, figures, and angles are eye-catching. But they also return Anishinaabe culture to the very places it’s been forced out of. Many of the sculptures are on public display in places like airports, college campuses, and downtown Grand Rapids. Using thousands of pounds of stone, Quigno is reaffirming the values and the presence of Michigan’s first people in places for all to see.

“You know, what I do is kind of a new medium,” said Quigno. “We’ve had different art forms throughout the years. You know, we have done some stone work with carving the effigy pipes, some word carving, and the petroglyphs, but not in the way that I’m doing it today, and other sculptors like me… And we want to tell our stories in stone, so they’ll be here for thousands of years.”

Stateside
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Ellie Katz
Ellie Katz joined the Stateside team as an intern in September 2022.
See stories by Ellie Katz
