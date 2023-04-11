Stateside Podcast: Life after auto no-fault reform

For decades Michigan had robust auto no-fault insurance. Insurance companies administered payments for continued care after a catastrophic car accident. But in 2019, Michigan reformed its auto no-fault laws. And as a result 18,000 people could lose their care. Some already have.

Stateside produced a whole podcast on auto no-fault called Collision Course.

These reforms aren’t just hurting people who were injured prior to 2019, they've left out Michiganders injured today. Auto no-fault reform is disintegrating Michigan’s network of home care. The result: a new generation of crash survivors struggling to get the medical care they need.

Today on Stateside we meet one of these car crash survivors and look at what may be in store for the future of auto no-fault.

Tracy Samilton, reporter at Michigan Radio

