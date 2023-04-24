© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Eyes up for spring birding

By April Van Buren
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
A red winged blackbird sits on a thin branch with a blurry background
1 of 8  — Red_winged_blackbird_Lester_Graham.jpg
Named for the male bird's bold red wing stripe, red-winged blackbirds are some of Michigan's early spring arrivals. They like to breed in wetlands or marshy areas where you'll hear their distinctive trilling throughout the spring and summer.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A blue jay perched on a branch that is just starting to bud and put out leaves
2 of 8  — BlueJay_Lester_Graham.jpg
Bluejays are year-round residents in Michigan, but if you prefer to mostly stay inside during winter, spring is a great time to spot them.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A sandhill crane stands on a nest in shallow water with its neck stretched up toward the sky
3 of 8  — NestingCrane_Lester_Graham.jpg
Like many an older Michigander, sandhill cranes prefer to spend their winters in warmer locales like Florida or Texas. But starting in spring, they begin to return to the northern United States and Canada to breed.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A piping plover stands on a rocky beach
4 of 8  — piping_plover_Lester_Graham.jpg
A large number of piping plovers, which are an endangered species, lay their eggs along Great Lakes beaches. During the breeding season, the National Park Service closes down stretches of beach in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to protect the vulnerable nests and chicks from human disturbance.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A female wood duck in the water with five chicks following her
5 of 8  — Ducks_Lester_Graham.jpg
A female wood duck takes her chicks along for a swim. While not as ubiquitous as the mallard, you can find these waterfowl hanging out in many of Michigan's wetlands.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A robin perches on a tree branch that is beginning to bud
6 of 8  — Robin_Lester_Graham.jpg
You can find robins in Michigan all year-round, though some do migrate further south for the winter (while others are migrating to Michigan from summer locations that are farther north). But the birds are often more visible when spring rolls around, as they venture into yards and park lawns to look for worms and insects.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio
A yellow-rumped warbler sits in an evergreen tree
7 of 8  — yellow-rumped-warbler-Tom_Koerner_USFWS.jpg
Another early spring arrival, the yellow-rumped warbler (known among birders as a "butter butt" thanks to the yellow feathers on its rear) makes its way to Michigan sooner than many other warblers. "The yellow-rumped warbler comes back early because it's more of a generalist. It's not completely dependent on insects to survive," explained April Campbell.
Tom Koerner / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A common grackle sits perched on a thin branch with buds
8 of 8  — common-grackle_Tom_Koerner_USFWS.jpg
While the common grackle can be found year-round across the Southeastern United States, many also migrate farther north during the summer. You can spot them by the iridescent blue feathers on their head.
Tom Koerner / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

It's spring in Michigan and the world is waking up again! The Florida snowbirds are returning from their winter condos in warmer locales, and so are many migratory birds (well, minus the condo part).

Ann Arbor resident April Campbell is not one to be scared off a day of birding by less than ideal weather. But she says that getting outside to see the birds in spring comes with some special perks.

"One of the things that's great about spring birding is honing your birding by ear skills because you can actually place a call or a song with the bird and see it moving its beak," she explained.

Once foliage becomes a denser, it can be hard to confirm whether that song you're hearing belongs to a wren or a sparrow. And while there are beautiful birds to be seen all year round in Michigan (hello blue jays and cardinals!), springtime also marks the return of many migratory species that may breed and/or spend the summer months here. Red-winged blackbirds, great blue herons, common grackles, and yellow-rumped warblers are just a few of the feathered creatures that flock to the state as the days get warmer.

While some birders always have their eye out for the rarest species, Campbell said that there is plenty of joy to be found in observing even the most common birds.

"For instance, the house wren is not rare, but if you observe that bird and watch how it takes care of its babies, and feeds the babies, its behavior is absolutely fascinating."

You don't need much to get started in birding: a good pair of binoculars and some patience should do the trick. There are lots of apps that can help you identify the birds you see—or there's always a trusty old field guide. But Campbell said she recommends spending your time outside actually looking at the birds, and maybe taking some notes about what they look like and where you found them

"Concentrate on the bird's behavior, the habitat you're seeing the bird in, for instance, and their song or call. And then look at your guide later."

When you get home, you can use a birding app or a trusty old field guide to figure out the name of that beautiful duck you saw or the tiny gray bird with yellow patches. Campbell said she often sees new birders getting lost in trying to figure out what bird they're seeing, and by the time they look back up from their phone or field guide, that bird has flown away.

Instead, Campbell said, practice taking those detailed notes and just enjoy taking the time to slow down and observe the world waking up again.

"I always view April, in particular, as a time of rebirth. I'm also a gardener, and that's when you start seeing the buds come back. And the creatures of the planet are determined to come back, and this cycle is as old as the Earth itself. So it reminds me of my place … in the world as well."

Check out the slideshow above for some of the species you might encounter on your spring birding adventures around Michigan.

Stateside bird watchingmigratory birds
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
