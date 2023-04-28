Stateside Podcast: Preschool providers see uptick in mental health issues

The pandemic has taken a toll on many people’s mental health. Whether you were a single person dealing with isolation, or a parent with a house full trying to juggle remote work and school—the past three years have been a lot.

And that might go double for small kids — who saw their routines interrupted and their social interactions shrink to fit a screen. But Michigan’s youngest students were not exempt from the mental health consequences of the pandemic. Child care workers have noticed the post-pandemic toll on infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, and it's a tricky one to address.

Jennifer Brookland of the Detroit Free Press recently spoke to early childhood educators about what they're seeing among the state's preschoolers. Brookland and childcare provider and consultant Tracie Bettison sat down with Stateside to discuss the troubling trend.

