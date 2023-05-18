© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The defining power of culture

By Ronia Cabansag
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
The front cover of Marcus Collins' book "For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be." The title is printed in bold, black font along the top of the book, and Marcus' name is printed along the bottom. The subtitle takes up several lines in the center. The upper border is outlined with a bold yellow stripe, and the bottom with an orange stripe.
Courtesy of Hachette Book Group
The cover of "For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be."

Marketing professor Marcus Collins' new book, "For the Culture: The Power Behind What We Buy, What We Do, and Who We Want to Be," offers ways to define the amorphous thing we call "culture."

Collins is a clinical assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, and head strategist at ad agency Wieden+Kennedy's New York office. Despite noticing that "culture" is regarded as a powerful force in the industry, Collins said, he struggled to find a concrete definition of the term.

Courtesy of Hachette Book Group
Marcus Collins is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Marketing at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. He’s also Head Strategist at the ad agency Wieden+Kennedy’s NY office.

"There's just, you know, abstractions and jargon, these esoteric phrases for it," Collins said. "And that, to me, is what signals a problem. I mean, it's the academic in me, but if we can't describe a thing concretely, then how do we ever operationalize it? And that sort of sparked the journey to find some definition."

Collin's new book is the result of that journey. "For The Culture" not only offers a way to define "culture," but outlines its power to shape our perceptions of ourselves, and each other.

So often, when we interact with a culture we don't understand, "we rely on instinct [and] ego, we villainize them," Collins said.

"So as a researcher, as a scholar, as a practitioner, I see this happening in the world and go, 'Hey guys, we need to be able to talk better," Collins said. "Because what we know of culture is that's how we make meaning - through discourse. Which is why I wrote the book."

You can listen to our full conversation with Marcus Collins on the podcast.

