Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Bee-ing more observant

By Dustin Dwyer,
Ronia Cabansag
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
The Great Lakes Bee Company hosts one of Michigan's biggest bee-centric gatherings. Hundreds gather in Fremont every May for Bee Pickup Day, where tens of thousands of bees are distributed among beekeepers from all over to bring home to their colonies.

In honor of "World Bee Day," established by the U.N. to raise awareness of the world's most prominent pollinators, Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio's West Michigan reporter, attended the event to ask folks what they learn from observing their buzzing backyard buddies.

Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
