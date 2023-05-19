Stateside Podcast: Bee-ing more observant

The Great Lakes Bee Company hosts one of Michigan's biggest bee-centric gatherings. Hundreds gather in Fremont every May for Bee Pickup Day, where tens of thousands of bees are distributed among beekeepers from all over to bring home to their colonies.

In honor of "World Bee Day," established by the U.N. to raise awareness of the world's most prominent pollinators, Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio's West Michigan reporter, attended the event to ask folks what they learn from observing their buzzing backyard buddies.

