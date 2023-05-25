© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI small business snapshot

By Ronia Cabansag,
April Van Buren
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
A sign in a window of a business says "yes we are open"
Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash
Applications for new businesses in Michigan started increasing in 2020, and have continued to grow despite economic uncertainty in some sectors.

Inflation, widespread layoffs, high interest rates. It seems like there's a lot of not-so-great economic news out there lately. But in Michigan, there seems to be a bright spot: entrepreneurship.

Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley told us the number of business applications in Michigan started to grow pretty early in the pandemic—and it hasn’t really stopped since.

"And the 'why' is a really complicated question to ask, but we were delighted at our association to see that this heightened interest in starting new businesses has persisted.”

SBAM just published a report detailing 120 different statistical measurements of what’s happening among the state’s small businesses.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, an investor, or a consumer, it’s something to keep an eye on in Michigan. Small businesses make up most of the state’s economy.

Today, we’re making sense of the numbers, and revisiting some of our conversations with folks experiencing the ups and downs of the pandemic economy firsthand.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
