Stateside Podcast: 'Up North' has a housing problem

For many Michiganders, places like Traverse City, the Leelanau Peninsula, and Benzie County are synonymous with summery months and good times on the lake. But actually living in these places is a different kind of story.

There is a deep need for affordable housing in Michigan’s tourist destinations. It’s true for a lot of people — at income levels higher than might be expected — and certainly for people working tourism-related jobs. While some employers are making their own arrangements to house workers, there are other creative solutions afoot, too.

On today's episode, how repurposing a vacant elementary school might be a small step towards more affordable housing options for seasonal and permanent workers relocating to the area.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:



Mike Rivard , board member, Sleeping Bear Gateways Council

, board member, Sleeping Bear Gateways Council Bill Witler, board member, Sleeping Bear Gateways Council

