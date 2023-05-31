© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The NEDA chatbot saga

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
Last year, nearly 70,000 people reached out to the National Eating Disorders Association helpline.

Demand more than doubled during COVID, and still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. But late this spring the Association shut the helpline down and added a chatbot instead.

Today on the podcast, we look at why the National Eating Disorders Association made this move, and what it means for the people who need this support the most.

Since Michigan Radio’s reporting on this, NEDA has taken down a version of Tessa that was up and running online. When asked why, NEDA says the bot is being “updated,” and the latest ”version of the current program [will be] available soon."

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

Kate Wells, Michigan Radio reporter

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside eating disordersartificial intelligencemental health
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
