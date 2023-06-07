Stateside Podcast: Bad air day

If you’ve gotten air quality notifications this week, you're not alone. In fact, states outside of Michigan are struggling with air quality warnings, too. The smoke in Michigan originated from wildfires in Quebec, Canada, and weather patterns have carried the smoke and the haze down to the southeast side of the state.

We spoke with Sara Adar, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, about air quality in the state. We’ve made a list of everything you need to know about air quality in Michigan, its effects, and what you should do if you get a bad air quality notification.

What does high air quality index mean?

The high air quality index means that there are a lot of fine smoke particles in the air right now. The air particles are tiny — half the diameter of a human hair. When there’s an excess of those smoke particles in the air, it makes the air quality index go up.

What is unhealthy about smoke inhalation?

The small smoke particles can travel deep into the lungs causing the body to have inflammation. Smoke particles can also stimulate nerves in the lungs, which can cause issues with blood pressure and heart rate. These smoke particles can even travel into the bloodstream and once they are in the bloodstream they can travel anywhere in the body, including the brain.

Is it okay to exercise outdoors when the air quality index is high?

Strenuous exercise outdoors is not recommended. When exercising you are breathing more deeply, and the smoke particles can enter the lungs, which can take a toll on the body. If you have access to an indoor workout facility, or can do a workout from home, do that instead.

How is the quality of smoke polluted air different from the usual air pollution we experience daily?

The levels of the fine particles are more densely packed than what the body is typically used to. Currently the air quality is reaching levels of around 100 micrograms per cubic meter. Typically, the daily ambient air quality standards are around 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

Who is at risk when there is a high air quality index warning?

Children, pregnant people, and individuals with pre-existing health, heart, or lung conditions.

How can I protect myself and/or my household when the air quality is bad?

Stay indoors and keep pets indoors as much as possible. If you have to be outdoors wearing a KN95 mask can help. Inside, using an air purifier, air conditioner, or a fan can also be beneficial.

Is the air quality issues, from wildfires, going to continue to be an issue in the future?

While as a nation we have made strides to curb pollution from cars and trucks, wildfires are an issue that we are wrestling with and will continue to wrestle with for some time. Wildfires account for 25% to 50% of the yearly pollution in the West. Wildfire pollution has continued to increase yearly.

