Stateside podcast: Out-of-staters find abortion haven in MI

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Cate Weiser
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
It's been about one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. Abortion access across the United States became patchy — Michigan, however, became one of a few states to codify abortion rights into the state constitution.

In just 12 months, the number of out-of-state patients coming to Michigan for abortions has tripled. Michigan Radio reporter Kate Wells has been covering the Dobbs ruling and its ramifications. On today's pod, she joins us to discuss this growing number.

Find more of Wells' coverage below.

Abortion Rights in Michigan abortion Roe v. Wade healthcare
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Cate Weiser
Cate Weiser joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023, and is a second-year at the University of Chicago.
