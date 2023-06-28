Stateside podcast: Out-of-staters find abortion haven in MI

It's been about one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. Abortion access across the United States became patchy — Michigan, however, became one of a few states to codify abortion rights into the state constitution.

In just 12 months, the number of out-of-state patients coming to Michigan for abortions has tripled. Michigan Radio reporter Kate Wells has been covering the Dobbs ruling and its ramifications. On today's pod, she joins us to discuss this growing number.

Find more of Wells' coverage below.

