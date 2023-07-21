© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: One Michigander's solo horse ride across the U.S.

By Laura Weber Davis
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Introducing Ride of Passage: a true American adventure story about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. In 2003, Matt Parker set out on a journey that would take years to complete. He became the first to ride horseback across the country on the American Discovery Trail.

Ride of Passage is a limited series podcast about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. Produced by Laura Weber Davis. Subscribe now.

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
