Stateside Podcast: Is Oxford shooter “worthy” of parole?

Starting tomorrow, a judge will hear arguments at the Oakland County Circuit Court to determine whether or not the Oxford school shooter will be sentenced to life without parole. We heard from individuals who believe life without parole for minors is unjust, as well as a member of the Oxford community who believes life without parole for the shooter is the closest the justice system can get to accountability.

After these conversations, criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed walked us through each of the factors being considered in the upcoming "Miller hearing."

Find Beenish Ahmed's explainer on the upcoming "Miller hearing" below:

