Stateside Podcast: Is Oxford shooter “worthy” of parole?

By Beenish Ahmed,
April Van BurenRonia CabansagOlivia Mouradian
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May/AP
/
The Flint Journal
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Starting tomorrow, a judge will hear arguments at the Oakland County Circuit Court to determine whether or not the Oxford school shooter will be sentenced to life without parole. We heard from individuals who believe life without parole for minors is unjust, as well as a member of the Oxford community who believes life without parole for the shooter is the closest the justice system can get to accountability.

After these conversations, criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed walked us through each of the factors being considered in the upcoming "Miller hearing."

Find Beenish Ahmed's explainer on the upcoming "Miller hearing" below:

Beenish Ahmed
Beenish Ahmed is Michigan Radio's Criminal Justice reporter. Since 2016, she has been a reporter for WNYC Public Radio in New York and also a freelance journalist. Her stories have appeared on NPR, as well as in The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, VICE and The Daily Beast.
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
