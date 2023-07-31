Stateside Podcast: What the Andary decision means for auto no-fault

Michigan’s Supreme Court has issued a decision on the Andary v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company that benefit caps in the 2019 auto no-fault law do not apply retroactively.

In 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, legislative leaders, and insurance industry executives celebrated reform of Michigan’s auto no fault rules. In a pen stroke, the auto no-fault system that delivered lifetime medical care for auto crash survivors was turned upside down, putting thousands of people's care in jeopardy.

Our limited-run series Collision Course tracks the effect these sweeping reforms has on survivors and their families.

We talk with Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton on what this new Michigan Supreme Court decision means for crash survivors and their families across the state.

