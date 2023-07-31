© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: What the Andary decision means for auto no-fault

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
We Cant Wait at Capitol
Emma Winowiecki / Michigan Radio
/
Disability rights advocates during a rally the Capitol to protest the 2019 reforms to auto no-fault insurance.

Michigan’s Supreme Court has issued a decision on the Andary v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company that benefit caps in the 2019 auto no-fault law do not apply retroactively.

In 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, legislative leaders, and insurance industry executives celebrated reform of Michigan’s auto no fault rules. In a pen stroke, the auto no-fault system that delivered lifetime medical care for auto crash survivors was turned upside down, putting thousands of people's care in jeopardy.

Our limited-run series Collision Course tracks the effect these sweeping reforms has on survivors and their families.

We talk with Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton on what this new Michigan Supreme Court decision means for crash survivors and their families across the state.

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
