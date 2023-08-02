Stateside Podcast: GOP politicians charged with election crimes

Two individuals in the Michigan Republican Party were charged with several crimes this week in connection to the 2020 presidential election. Former state Representative Daire Rendon was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine, and false pretenses. Matt DePerno, former Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General, was charged with willfully damaging a voting machine, undue possession of a voting machine, and two other charges.

Muskegon County prosecutor D.J. Hilson was selected as a special prosecutor to handle the case. The charges were filed in Oakland County and approved by a grand jury.

To learn more about the charges and what it means for Michigan's Republican Party, listen to today's pod and read coverage by Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for Michigan Public Radio Network:

GUEST:

Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent, Michigan Public Radio Network

