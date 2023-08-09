© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Hana's Garden takes root

By April Van Buren,
Cate Weiser
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
A sign has been posted at Seymour Lake Township Park to mark the future home of Hana’s Garden. Park visitors can scan a QR code to learn about the project.
Ronia Cabansag
/
Michigan Radio
A sign has been posted at Seymour Lake Township Park to mark the future home of Hana’s Garden. Park visitors can scan a QR code to learn about the project.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the family of Hana St. Juliana—one of the four young victims in the Oxford High School shooting—broke ground on a new memorial garden.

Located in Seymour Lake Township Park, the garden is meant to honor Hana and the other three children killed by a classmate in November 2021: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Justin Shilling. The groundbreaking celebration was also a fundraiser, with all of the profits going to the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, whose first project is the construction and upkeep of the garden.

Throughout the event, community members and Hana's family reflected on what the project meant to them.

"As most of you know, she [Hana] makes it very difficult to describe her in words because my word wouldn't invoke the happiness and humor she effortlessly handed out," said Hana's older sister Reina. "She was just always sharing, whether that was her smile, laughter, sarcasm, kindness, or her eccentric ideas. There was just never a dull moment. She was the glue of our family. There are just countless places and things that remind me of Hana."

Reina said she wants the garden to serve as a space that reminds visitors of the light that Hana brought to others' lives. Hear more about the project on today's podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Cate Weiser
Cate Weiser joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023, and is a second-year at the University of Chicago.
