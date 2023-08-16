Stateside Podcast: Come to our pizza party!

Michigan Radio’s new podcast series Dough Dynast y is a deeper look into the origins of Michigan’s pizza empires. Dough Dynasty tracks the story of pizza – from Naples to Garden City.

To kick off the series, Michigan Radio is hosting a three-day launch party on Sept. 28-30 at Frame in Hazel Park, Michigan. In today’s Stateside episode, April Baer sits down with Mark Kurlyandchik, editorial director of Frame to talk about all things Detroit style pizza and the Dough Dynasty launch at Frame.

When I go to the launch party, what can I expect?

This event is “Dough Dynasty LIVE!” Every night, two up and coming Detroit pizza chefs will go head to head preparing a three course meal for attendees to enjoy. After the meal is over, attendees will vote on which chef was their favorite. The Dough Dynasty live event will feature sneak peeks of the podcast before its live to all listeners.

Who are the Detroit Pizza chefs for each night?

Thursday: Grandma Bob’s vs Pie-Sci Pizza

Friday: Michigan and Trumbull vs Village Pizza (vegan option)

Saturday: Sicily's Pizzeria vs Detroit Pizza Bar

Is there information for tickets?