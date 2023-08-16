© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Come to our pizza party!

By Lauren Nyong,
Rachel Ishikawa
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
A neon sign that reads "PIZZA" glows in the night.
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Michigan Radio’s new podcast series Dough Dynasty is a deeper look into the origins of Michigan’s pizza empires. Dough Dynasty tracks the story of pizza – from Naples to Garden City.

To kick off the series, Michigan Radio is hosting a three-day launch party on Sept. 28-30 at Frame in Hazel Park, Michigan. In today’s Stateside episode, April Baer sits down with Mark Kurlyandchik, editorial director of Frame to talk about all things Detroit style pizza and the Dough Dynasty launch at Frame.

When I go to the launch party, what can I expect?

This event is “Dough Dynasty LIVE!” Every night, two up and coming Detroit pizza chefs will go head to head preparing a three course meal for attendees to enjoy. After the meal is over, attendees will vote on which chef was their favorite. The Dough Dynasty live event will feature sneak peeks of the podcast before its live to all listeners.

Who are the Detroit Pizza chefs for each night?

Thursday: Grandma Bob’s vs Pie-Sci Pizza

Friday: Michigan and Trumbull vs Village Pizza (vegan option)

Saturday: Sicily's Pizzeria vs Detroit Pizza Bar

Is there information for tickets?

Tickets for parties of two to eight can be purchased here. There will be hourly seatings from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Included in the ticket price is two appetizers, two small pizzas, and two desserts (one from each chef); plus a generous donation to Michigan Radio; and a live Dough Dynasty podcast segment.

Lauren Nyong
Lauren Nyong joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023 and is a Junior studying Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Calvin University.
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
