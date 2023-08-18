Stateside Podcast: A homecoming for Coach Tyrone Wheatley

Tyrone Wheatley has played football his whole life. First as a young child, then at the University of Michigan as a running back, then on multiple NFL teams. Now, Wheatley has racked up decades of coaching experience — and is now the head football coach at Wayne State University. The position is bringing the UM legend back to his home state.

"Now that I'm here, let's make Wayne State Detroit's college," Wheatley said. "You know, Ann Arbor has [the University of Michigan]. Lansing has Michigan State. But Detroit, if you say Detroit, what school do they say? ...I want the Wayne State alumnus to wear their colors proud on game day. I want it to be a landmark."

To hear more about Wheatley's journey to Wayne State, and his plans for the upcoming football season, listen to today's pod.

