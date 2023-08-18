© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: A homecoming for Coach Tyrone Wheatley

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Cate Weiser
Published August 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
Tyrone Wheatley, head coach of Wayne State football.
Courtesy of Wayne State University
Tyrone Wheatley, head coach of Wayne State football.

Tyrone Wheatley has played football his whole life. First as a young child, then at the University of Michigan as a running back, then on multiple NFL teams. Now, Wheatley has racked up decades of coaching experience — and is now the head football coach at Wayne State University. The position is bringing the UM legend back to his home state.

"Now that I'm here, let's make Wayne State Detroit's college," Wheatley said. "You know, Ann Arbor has [the University of Michigan]. Lansing has Michigan State. But Detroit, if you say Detroit, what school do they say? ...I want the Wayne State alumnus to wear their colors proud on game day. I want it to be a landmark."

To hear more about Wheatley's journey to Wayne State, and his plans for the upcoming football season, listen to today's pod.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Cate Weiser
Cate Weiser joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023, and is a second-year at the University of Chicago.
