Stateside Podcast: Why the UAW might go on strike
A potential United Auto Workers strike loomed large at Monday's Labor Day parade in Detroit. Contracts between the UAW and the Big Three auto companies are set to expire on September 14.
On today's podcast episode, we look into what the UAW is pushing for in contract negotiations, and why a strike might be imminent.
GUESTS:
- Kalea Hall, Detroit News reporter
- Jordyn Grzelewski, Detroit News reporter
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]