© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why the UAW might go on strike

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
uaw strike signs laying on the ground
Katie Raymond
/
Michigan Radio

A potential United Auto Workers strike loomed large at Monday's Labor Day parade in Detroit. Contracts between the UAW and the Big Three auto companies are set to expire on September 14.

On today's podcast episode, we look into what the UAW is pushing for in contract negotiations, and why a strike might be imminent.

GUESTS:

  • Kalea Hall, Detroit News reporter
  • Jordyn Grzelewski, Detroit News reporter

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside UAWBig ThreeFordStellantisGeneral Motorsorganized labor
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes