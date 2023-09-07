Stateside Podcast: Leading Irish playwright premiers in Detroit

The Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre in Detroit is set to debut the U.S. premier of "Come On Home," a play which was written by Phillip McMahon, one of Ireland's leading playwrights. The play deals directly with the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, but unlike other popular dramatizations, this play focuses on those who were most directly affected: the people who were abused and their families.

GUEST:



David Kiley, founder and artistic director of the Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre