stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Leading Irish playwright premiers in Detroit

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT
Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre

The Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre in Detroit is set to debut the U.S. premier of "Come On Home," a play which was written by Phillip McMahon, one of Ireland's leading playwrights. The play deals directly with the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, but unlike other popular dramatizations, this play focuses on those who were most directly affected: the people who were abused and their families.

GUEST:

  • David Kiley, founder and artistic director of the Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
