Stateside Podcast: Fiction anthology captures life in Dearborn

Austin Thomason Ghassan Zeineddine is currently an assistant professor of creative writing at Oberlin College. He previously worked as a professor for the University of Michigan - Dearborn.

Lebanese American author Ghassan Zeineddine is an assistant professor of creative writing at Oberlin college. His new fiction anthology, “Dearborn", captures the realties of life in a place he called home for several years. Characters like Youssef, the census-taker and aspiring actor, and Speedoman, the object of every swimmer's eye at the community pool, reflect Zeineddine's observations about place, identity, and the diversity of the Arab and Arab-American experience.

GUEST:



Ghassan Abou-Zeineddine, assistant professor of creative writing, Oberlin College; author of "Dearborn"

___

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music from Blue Dot Sessions and Audio Network.

