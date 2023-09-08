© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Fiction anthology captures life in Dearborn

By Ronia Cabansag
Published September 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
The cover of Ghassan Zeineddine's new fiction anthology, "Dearborn." The staggered presentation of "dear" and "born" leave the name open to artistic interpretation, Zeineddine said.
Courtesy of Tin House Books
The cover of Ghassan Zeineddine's new fiction anthology, "Dearborn." The staggered presentation of "dear" and "born" leave the name open to artistic interpretation, Zeineddine said.

Ghassan Zeineddine is currently an assistant professor of creative writing at Oberlin College. He previously worked as a professor for the University of Michigan - Dearborn.
Austin Thomason
Ghassan Zeineddine is currently an assistant professor of creative writing at Oberlin College. He previously worked as a professor for the University of Michigan - Dearborn.

Lebanese American author Ghassan Zeineddine is an assistant professor of creative writing at Oberlin college. His new fiction anthology, “Dearborn", captures the realties of life in a place he called home for several years. Characters like Youssef, the census-taker and aspiring actor, and Speedoman, the object of every swimmer's eye at the community pool, reflect Zeineddine's observations about place, identity, and the diversity of the Arab and Arab-American experience.
GUEST:

  • Ghassan Abou-Zeineddine, assistant professor of creative writing, Oberlin College; author of "Dearborn"

Music from Blue Dot Sessions and Audio Network.

Tags
Stateside DearbornMichigan authorsbooksArab Americans
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes