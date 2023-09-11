© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MSU suspends Mel Tucker after sexual harassment allegations

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
Some big news broke this weekend in the world of football. USA Today reported that Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a contract employee. The contract employee in question is Brenda Tracy, a prominent activist who was hired by the team to speak out against sexual violence. MSU has since suspended Mel Tucker without pay.

Many people are stunned and saddened by this news. It's set to the backdrop of former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar, who sexually assaulted athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

On today's podcast episode, what we know so far about these allegations, and their impact given MSU’s history of handling sexual misconduct.

GUESTS:

  • Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal columnist
  • Angela Povilaitis, former assistant attorney general of Michigan

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
