Stateside Podcast: Why lobster should be on pizza
Lyndsay Green is the dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press. While she's done her fair share of writing about white-tablecloth dining, she's no stranger to the joys of a humble pizza slice.
On today's episode, Green shared some of her favorite ways to eat pizza, took us into the Detroit pizza scene, and explained what makes Detroit-style "Detroit."
GUEST:
- Lyndsay Green, dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]