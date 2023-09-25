Stateside Podcast: Why lobster should be on pizza

Lyndsay Green is the dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press. While she's done her fair share of writing about white-tablecloth dining, she's no stranger to the joys of a humble pizza slice.

On today's episode, Green shared some of her favorite ways to eat pizza, took us into the Detroit pizza scene, and explained what makes Detroit-style "Detroit."

GUEST:



Lyndsay Green, dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press