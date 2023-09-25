© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why lobster should be on pizza

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published September 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Michigan Radio

Lyndsay Green is the dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press. While she's done her fair share of writing about white-tablecloth dining, she's no stranger to the joys of a humble pizza slice.

On today's episode, Green shared some of her favorite ways to eat pizza, took us into the Detroit pizza scene, and explained what makes Detroit-style "Detroit."

GUEST:

  • Lyndsay Green, dining and restaurant critic at the Detroit Free Press

Stateside pizzamichigan businessDetroit restaurants
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
