Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A sport counselor's guide to staying sane

By Ronia Cabansag
Published September 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Courtesy of Blackstone Publishing

Greg Harden pays April Baer a visit at Michigan Radio's Stateside studio.
Ronia Cabansag
Greg Harden pays April Baer a visit at Michigan Radio's Stateside studio.

Greg Harden spent 24 years guiding students, coaches, and other University of Michigan personnel through the chaos of life in collegiate sports. He’s worked stars like Tom Brady, Jalen Rose, Desmond Howard, Michael Phelps, and many more.

In his new book, "Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive," Harden shares the strategies and frameworks that have helped him guide the university's young athletes.

GUESTS:

  • Greg Harden, author of "Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive"; former Executive Associate Athletic Director, Student Athlete Health & Welfare at the University of Michigan

Stateside college sports Michigan authors books University of Michigan mental health
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
