Stateside Podcast: A sport counselor's guide to staying sane

Greg Harden spent 24 years guiding students, coaches, and other University of Michigan personnel through the chaos of life in collegiate sports. He’s worked stars like Tom Brady, Jalen Rose, Desmond Howard, Michael Phelps, and many more.

In his new book, "Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive," Harden shares the strategies and frameworks that have helped him guide the university's young athletes.

GUESTS:

Greg Harden, author of "Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive"; former Executive Associate Athletic Director, Student Athlete Health & Welfare at the University of Michigan

