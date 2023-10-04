Stateside Podcast: Exploring Southwest Detroit's murals

Elton Monroy Durán’s murals blanket the supermarkets, restaurants, and viaducts of Southwest Detroit with vibrant, energetic portraits.

Durán grew up in Tula, Hidalgo in Mexico. He’s been painting the city since moving to Detroit in 2014. Today, his work celebrates the history of Mexicantown and the Latino community in Southwest Detroit.

Courtesy of Elton Monroy Durán This mural lives in Mexicantown's Plaza del Norte Welcome Center. The piece, which features key moments in the area's hsitory, was inspired by Diego Rivera's infamous Detroit Industry murals. Rivera and Frida Kahlo are painted into the sky, overlooking the dancers below.

“Once I was here in Detroit... I noticed and I realized that, you know, there was a very prominent Latino and Mexican community here,” Durán said. “But something that was curious to me is that the visual identity was not as prominent. And then I was kind of thinking, you know, maybe this is an opportunity.”

Durán joined Stateside to talk about his artistic influences, his love for the city, and his approach to design. Hear his conversion on today’s podcast.

GUEST:



Elton Monroy Durán, Detroit-based visual artist and muralist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

