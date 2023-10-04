© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Exploring Southwest Detroit's murals

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Ronia Cabansag
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Durán painted this mural, and indoor piece titled "We the People," during an art show called "Looking for America." He smiles for the camera while adding details to The Spirit of Detroit.
Courtesy of Elton Monroy Durán
Durán painted this mural, and indoor piece titled "We the People," during an art show called "Looking for  America." He smiles for the camera while adding details to The Spirit of Detroit.

Elton Monroy Durán’s murals blanket the supermarkets, restaurants, and viaducts of Southwest Detroit with vibrant, energetic portraits.

Durán grew up in Tula, Hidalgo in Mexico. He’s been painting the city since moving to Detroit in 2014. Today, his work celebrates the history of Mexicantown and the Latino community in Southwest Detroit.

This mural lives in Mexicantown's Plaza del Norte Welcome Center. The piece, which features key moments in the area's hsitory, was inspired by Diego Rivera's infamous Detroit Industry murals. Rivera and Frida Kahlo are painted into the sky, overlooking the dancers below.
Courtesy of Elton Monroy Durán
This mural lives in Mexicantown's Plaza del Norte Welcome Center. The piece, which features key moments in the area's hsitory, was inspired by Diego Rivera's infamous Detroit Industry murals. Rivera and Frida Kahlo are painted into the sky, overlooking the dancers below.

“Once I was here in Detroit... I noticed and I realized that, you know, there was a very prominent Latino and Mexican community here,” Durán said. “But something that was curious to me is that the visual identity was not as prominent. And then I was kind of thinking, you know, maybe this is an opportunity.”

Durán joined Stateside to talk about his artistic influences, his love for the city, and his approach to design. Hear his conversion on today’s podcast.

GUEST:

  • Elton Monroy Durán, Detroit-based visual artist and muralist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Detroit artistsmuralMexicantownHispanicMichigan artists
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes