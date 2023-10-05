© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Bringing Peruvian cooking to Michigan

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published October 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
Courtesy of Culantro

Southeast Michigan has an abundance of delicious food options, from Mexican and Polish to Middle Eastern and contemporary cuisine. But there was something missing from the mosaic of options: Peruvian food! Introducing Culantro, a Peruvian restaurant in Ferndale, which is now opening a second location soon in Ann Arbor.

GUEST:

  • Betty Shuell, Culantro owner
  • Alvaro Herrera, Culantro owner

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

michigan business restaurants
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
