Stateside Podcast: The magic of illustrating childhood

Michigan artist and illustrator Rose Bousamra depicts moments of childhood beautifully in the Eisner-award winning middle-grade graphic novel, Frizzy. The story, which is written by Claribel Ortega, is about a girl named Marlene, who decides to stop straightening her natural curls.

GUEST:



Rose Bousamra, cartoonist

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music from Blue Dot Sessions.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]