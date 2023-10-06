Stateside Podcast: The magic of illustrating childhood
Michigan artist and illustrator Rose Bousamra depicts moments of childhood beautifully in the Eisner-award winning middle-grade graphic novel, Frizzy. The story, which is written by Claribel Ortega, is about a girl named Marlene, who decides to stop straightening her natural curls.
GUEST:
- Rose Bousamra, cartoonist
Music from Blue Dot Sessions.
