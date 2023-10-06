© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The magic of illustrating childhood

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published October 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michigan artist and illustrator Rose Bousamra depicts moments of childhood beautifully in the Eisner-award winning middle-grade graphic novel, Frizzy. The story, which is written by Claribel Ortega, is about a girl named Marlene, who decides to stop straightening her natural curls.

GUEST:

  • Rose Bousamra, cartoonist

Stateside comic booksArtMichigan artists
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Latest Episodes