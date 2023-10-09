Stateside Podcast: A gift at Michigan unwraps tribal history

The story goes that the University of Michigan was founded thanks to a land gift from the people of the three fires: the Ojibwe, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi. But the truth is much more complicated. Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger has been working on a multiyear collaboration with the University of Michigan Museum of Art to examine the stories of the university’s founding. The culmination is a three-part exhibition called "You’re Welcome."

GUEST:

Cannupa Hanska Luger, artist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]