Stateside Podcast: Michigan responses to the Israel-Hamas War

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published October 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
Students rally against Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory in front of Rackham Auditorium, during climate change talk featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and other dignatories.
Photo by Levi Meir Clancy on Unsplash

The world is in a state of shock by the dizzying news of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed. This news is acutely felt in the United States, and here in Michigan, where there is sizable populations of both Arab and Jewish Americans.

On today's episode, we covered the Israel-Hamas war, and responses on the ground here in Michigan.

GUESTS:

  • Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and former White House counterterrorism official 
  • Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press

