Stateside Podcast: Michigan responses to the Israel-Hamas War

The world is in a state of shock by the dizzying news of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed. This news is acutely felt in the United States, and here in Michigan, where there is sizable populations of both Arab and Jewish Americans.

On today's episode, we covered the Israel-Hamas war, and responses on the ground here in Michigan.

GUESTS:



Javed Ali , associate professor of practice at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and former White House counterterrorism official

Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press

