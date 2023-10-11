Stateside Podcast: The struggle of ongoing automotive strikes

There’s yet another development in the UAW automotive strike story: some 4,000 United Auto Workers at Mack Truck plants went on strike this week, rejecting a tentative agreement.

On this episode, we looked at the ongoing automotive strikes and heard about some perspectives on-the-ground.

GUEST:

Phoebe Wall Howard, Automotive Reporter for the Detroit Free Press

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]