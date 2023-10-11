© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The struggle of ongoing automotive strikes

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
Third shift Ford Michigan Assembly workers on the picket line
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Third shift Ford Michigan Assembly workers on the picket line

There’s yet another development in the UAW automotive strike story: some 4,000 United Auto Workers at Mack Truck plants went on strike this week, rejecting a tentative agreement.

On this episode, we looked at the ongoing automotive strikes and heard about some perspectives on-the-ground.

GUEST:

Phoebe Wall Howard, Automotive Reporter for the Detroit Free Press

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
