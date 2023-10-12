© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: UAW Expands Strikes at Ford

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published October 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
UAW Workers go on strike at Willow Run facility in Belleville
George Weykamp/Michigan Radio
UAW Workers go on strike at Willow Run facility in Belleville

The UAW's decision to expand their strikes to a Ford truck plant in Kentucky came as a surprise to many who have been following the movement. It's distinct from previous UAW moves in several ways, including the manner in which it was announced and who it's targeting: Ford. As this truck plant is connected to a multitude of other plants in Ford's ecosystem, there is an estimated 100,000 workers that could be associated with this site.

GUEST:

  • Michael Martinez, reporter covering Ford and the UAW for Automotive News

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside UAW strikeFordunionsdetroit 3organized labor
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes