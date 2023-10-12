Stateside Podcast: UAW Expands Strikes at Ford

The UAW's decision to expand their strikes to a Ford truck plant in Kentucky came as a surprise to many who have been following the movement. It's distinct from previous UAW moves in several ways, including the manner in which it was announced and who it's targeting: Ford. As this truck plant is connected to a multitude of other plants in Ford's ecosystem, there is an estimated 100,000 workers that could be associated with this site.

GUEST:



Michael Martinez, reporter covering Ford and the UAW for Automotive News

