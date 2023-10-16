© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How Hungry Howie's got its start

By Stateside Staff
Published October 16, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT
A neon sign that reads "PIZZA" glows in the night.
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Hungry Howie's CEO Steve Jackson has been with the company from the early days. He even had a hand in naming the pizza chain. Find out who "Howie" is in this interview on Stateside. And check out our limited series Dough Dynasty for more pizza-related stories!

GUEST:

Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's

