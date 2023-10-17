© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Growing up at Chung's restaurant

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company

For Curtis Chin, many coming-of-age moments were set in Chung's, the restaurant his parents owned for decades. In his memoir, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant," he recounts the vibrant history of his family and their connection to Detroit, and highlights the ways in which his familial history is connected to broader narratives in America today. With generosity and care, Chin reflects on the range of experiences he has inherited from his childhood: his relationship with his mother, discovering his own sexuality, responding to the murder of of Vincent Chin, his love for Detroit, and more.

As of today, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" is on the stands available for purchase. Chin has readings coming up starting November 8th in Rochester Hills, Ann Arbor, and Detroit.

GUEST:

  • Curtis Chin, author of "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant;" writer; producer; director; activist

